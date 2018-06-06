394 receive degrees at GIK convocation

SWABI: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that engineering has been the moving force for mankind to harness nature and make discoveries.

The governor was addressing the 22nd convocation of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Tuesday.

He conferred degrees on 394 students. He also gave away medals to the students who got top positions in their respective disciplines.

Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute, Shamsul Mulk, president of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan and Executive Director, Shakil Durrani, Prof Dr Jameelun Nabi, Pro-Rector (Academics), Saleem

Saifullah Khan, Ahsan Basir Sheikh, Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance), Deans and heads of departments, dignitaries, members of Board of Governors, parents of the students and politicians belonging to different political parties attended the convocation.

Governor Jhagra said great institutions were always active in search for excellence and advancement of knowledge.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that the GIK Institute has maintained a high standard of teaching and research in engineering,” he said. He added the institute has rendered valuable services to the nation.

The governor announced Rs10,000 for each gold medalist and the students who got two gold medals would get Rs20,000.

Shamsul Mulk said that they considered GIK Institute as the most precious legacy and a sacred trust from the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the former President of Pakistan.

Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute, said that our faculty members have been collaborating with a number of foreign universities in joint research, including USA, UK, South Africa, Turkey and China.

He said GIK students have been participating in competitions, internships and exchange programmes in a large number of countries, bringing back awards and commendations.

“The credit for all these accomplishments goes to our wonderful faculty,” he said.

Prof Dr Jameelun Nabi said that established in 1993, the institute has carved for itself a position in the international academic world.

“We have on our roll about 1700 undergraduate students, 171 full-time postgraduate students, including 143 MS and 28 PhD students, he said.

He said the Institute has adopted the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) that would make our graduating students comparable to those graduating from prestigious universities in USA, Canada, UK, Australia and South Korea.