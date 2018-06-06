Australian military chief meets COAS, naval chief

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, the Chief of the Naval Staff separately on Tuesday.

During the meeting at GHQ, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation. Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Australian CDF, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Australian CDF. The Australian air chief also called on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters.