Tue June 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Blues, Dolphins record victories

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Blues and Peshawar Dolphins recorded victorious on the second day of the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey underway at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar. Peshawar Blues got better of Peshawar Reds 2-0 while Peshawar Dolphins beat Peshawar Reds 4-2.

Fawad and Hadi scored for Peshawar Blues while Ijaz struck brace for Dolphins with goal each coming from Zeeshan and Nauman. Samad and Yasir reduced the margin for Reds.

