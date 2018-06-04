tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: FIA Sunday conducted crackdown against human traffickers and arrested eight more accused from different cities. FIA deputy director Mufakhir Adeel said the anti-corruption teams had conducted raids at Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad and Gujranwala. Faiz Ahmed, M Waris, Nabeel, Arslan, Wazir Ali, Musayab Raza, Abbas and Rana Usman have been arrested. All the accused were involved in illegally sending people to Greece and other European countries.
