Beat the heat

Pakistan is one of the world’s ten countries that are most affected by the rising global temperature. Unfortunately, the nation has yet to start taking adequate corrective measures to mitigate the effects of the rise in global temperatures.

After the 18th Amendment, the provinces have the authority to draw policies regarding water-related or environmental issues, and the provincial setups are dragging their feet in this crucial matter. A series of tree plantation campaigns in all provinces is the need of the hour to provide respite to the people from the heat.

Abiha Baig

Karachi