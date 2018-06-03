Morocco seeks PFF support in 2026 WC bid

LAHORE: Morocco football delegation had a meeting with President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat at PFF Headquarters on Saturday.

Morocco formally requested PFF to support their bid for World Cup 2026. The bid process to host World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, one day before the start of the Mega Event. Canada, Mexico and America are keen on holding the event jointly, Morocco, campaign is also in the other hand full swing and Morocco Federation is in touch with other countries to convince them. In this regard, a high-level delegation of Morocco football came to Lahore and met President PFF Syed Faisal Salat Hayat in FIFA House. Guests, in a briefing, disclosed their Plans and facilities to host the World Cup. Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said that Morocco is our brotherly country and we welcome the delegation.

Later in joint press conference Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said that Pakistan is grateful to the guest delegation, PFF is ready to play a positive role in the World Football Community, Morocco is an important member of FIFA, not just World Cup 2026 In fact, Pakistan has warm relations with the football family of the world. Football is has become a sign of peace and friendship for the world. The Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune said: “We are thankful for the warm welcome by PFF, Pakistan is a respected member of FIFA and it is important for us to get all brotherly countries favours. After our campaign for hosting, hopefully will be able to convince the world for support. “The football is becoming a source of friendship and friendship between the two countries, Morocco ambassador to Pakistan said,” We are determined to fulfill the dream of hosting the World Cup. Member of the Support Committee Abder rahim Kadmiri said that our message is peace through football. Delegation also included Ambassador of Sports Morocco 2026 Hicham El Guerouj who presented his views on holding the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Morocco will be a wonderful experience for the rest of the world.