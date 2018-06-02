Golfer Glover deflects questions on domestic disturbance

DUBLIN, United States: Lucas Glover posted a five-under par 67 on Thursday as he returned to competition at the Memorial opting to “stay away” from the topic of his wife’s recent domestic violence arrest.

The former US Open champion was back on the golf course for the first time since his wife, Krista, was arrested in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on May 12 on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. Glover had been contesting the Players Championship and the altercation at their rented home came after he shot a 78 and missed the 54-hole cut in the event.

Although Glover had issued a statement before the Memorial asking for privacy, he found himself facing questions about his personal life after signing for a superb round that included six birdies and just one bogey at his closing hole. “I’m going to stay away from that stuff,” Glover said. “I made some statements the last couple weeks I’m just going to have to refer to that stuff and I would prefer to talk about today, if that’s OK.”As for his round, Glover said: “It’s another round, really. I mean, it’s nothing different.

Glover said he hadn’t practiced much in the two weeks since the Players.“It rained 13 out of 14 days at the house,” he said, adding that the indoor facility available was packed with tour players trying to stay sharp. “I got done what I could and I got here with a good mindset and a good swing thought and carried it into the day well,” he said.

Krista Glover, who was released on bail, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 22. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges stemming from her arrest. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, police who responded to an emergency call were told she berated her husband for missing the cut at the Players and attacked his 62-year-old mother when she tried to intervene in the argument.