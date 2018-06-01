Sikhs demand arrest of Charanjeet’s killers

Lahore: The Sikh Community demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government arrest the killers of Sikh Sardar Charanjeet Singh without any delay.

In a press conference held at Gurdwara Sahib in Lahore on Thursday, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) on behalf of all Sikh nation condemned the brutal killing of the Sikh social activist. They said Sardar Charanjeet Singh alias Babu was a strong patriot and social activist. He stood against the Indian propaganda on Hangu issue, they said. They said he made Iftar arrangements for Muslims brethrens during Ramzan. His killing is believed to be part of big conspiracy against the country and Sikh-Muslim friendship, said the Sikhs. The PSGPC announced Rs500,000 financial assistance for his family.

They demanded complete security to the Sikh Community in KP. Sikh leader Bishan Singh said that Sikh community was more secure in Pakistan. The country is like a paradise for Sikhs, said Bishan Singh while talking to journalists.

Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla asked the Indian Sikhs not to defame Pakistan by making propaganda. Sikhs’ relation with Pakistan could not be ended, said Chawla. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, former MPA, condemned the targeted killing of Sardar Charanjeet Singh and termed it a conspiracy against Pakistan. He also criticised the elements trying to portray negative images of Pakistan.