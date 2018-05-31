Additional charge of DGPR

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday gave additional charge of the post of Director General Public Relations to Nabila Ghazanfer.

In this regard a notification was issued. Nabila is grade 19 officer of the DGPR department. Before this, she was serving as Director Administration and Director Coordination in the head office. Nabila has also performed duties as DPR to Inspector General Police Punjab for seven years. During this posting, she had worked with eight Inspector General of Police consecutively.

It is worth mentioning that Nabila was the first woman who had ever been appointed as Director Administration. Before this posting, she also worked as Director Electronic Media, Deputy Controller state TV and Liaison Officer Karachi.