PMSA team visits ICG headquarters

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) officials visited the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. A meeting was held under the provision of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the agencies in 2005.

According to a spokesman, the team was headed by PMSA Director-General (DG) Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman. He said solutions to marine issues being faced by both neighbours would be discussed during the visit. He also shared that a guard of honour was presented to the PMSA officials.

Rehman said that security at the marine front was a top priority, adding that a custom of well-wishing across the borders would be encouraged. ICG DG Rajendra Singh lauded the sentiment and said the PMSA visit held bright prospects for the future, adding that marine affairs should be addressed with mutual understanding. On the occasion, ICG officials also presented a shield to the Rear Admiral.