Prayer leaders monthly stipend a historic step by PTI

BATTAGRAM: Provincial vice-president Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Faqir Muhammad Hazarvi on Sunday said that the announcement of monthly stipend for prayer leaders was a historic move of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that those opposing the stipend announced by the provincial government should be ashamed of themselves as they had not done anything for the welfare of the prayer leaders despite being part of every government in the province.

“Prayer leaders have all the necessities just like any other person. They have also families to look after. Why they should not be paid a monthly wage like the rest of us? The opposition to monthly stipend to prayer leaders is not just condemnable but cruel and unjust as well,” he remarked.

The provincial government had announced a monthly stipend for prayer leaders who had properly graduated from any of the five recognised board of seminaries. The scheme will cost the provincial exchequer Rs3.25 billion annually.