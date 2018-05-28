Farmers asked to start sesame cultivation in June

Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of sesame in June and complete it by the mid of July to get bumper crop. According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, sesame was playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements. Therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space, he added. He said that best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July. Therefore, the farmers should start sesame cultivation in June and use its high quality seed to get bumper yield, he maintained. He told that Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties, which would be provided to the growers at concessional rates on first come first serve basis.