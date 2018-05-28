Fata merger celebrated in US

PESHAWAR: The merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was celebrated in Chicago, United States.

The National Assembly, Senate and the KP Assembly passed the bill to merge Fata with the KP. To celebrate the event, the Grand Pakhtun Jirga of Chicago arranged a gathering under its president Dr Sartaj Ali. Other members and Pakhtuns attended the event.

In his address to the event, Dr Sartaj Ali said that with the merger of Fata with KP, the Pakhtun belt would get stronger and tribal people would have a chance to play a role in development of Pakistan.On the occasion, Dr Ajmal and Dr Fakhar Alam said that the tribal people had now entered a new era where they would get fundamental rights.