CM, opposition leader meet today





As the five-year constitutional term of the present Sindh government comes to an end on Monday (today), the chief minister and opposition leader will meet on the last day of the government to discuss the caretaker government set-up.

The spokesman for CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the CM had reached out to the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and the two leaders had developed consensus of opinion to hold a discussion on the issue of the incoming caretaker government set-up in the province.

According to the spokesperson, the leader of the house, the CM, and the opposition leader, Hassan, would hold their first meeting for the purpose in the Sindh Assembly building on Monday (today).

As per the Constitution, the CM and opposition leader will have three days to agree on a name, from the nominees of both the sides, as the caretaker chief minister of the province for next two months.

In case, the two do not reach a consensus within three days, then the provincial assembly speaker will constitute a four-member parliamentary committee, comprising two members each from the treasury and opposition benches, to finalise the name of the caretaker Sindh CM.

If the committee in question also fails to reach a consensus within the next three days on the issue then the matter would be ultimately sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan for a final decision.

It has been learnt that the incumbent CM is likely to continue to act as chief executive of the province till a decision is reached to appoint any of the nominees as caretaker chief minister. The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party has not publicly and formally announced its nominees for the post, while the opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have announced their nominees.

Aftab Ahmed Sheikh is the nominee of MQM-Pakistan for interim CM, the PML-F has nominated Ghous Ali Shah, while the PTI has suggested the names of former Sindh chief secretary Fazalur Rahman and Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim.

Goodbyes

Meanwhile, on the last working day of the present 14th house of the Sindh Assembly, the house will meet on Monday at 10am for the last time for a farewell session as the lawmakers would make speeches to reflect on the time they spent during their five-year-long association with the outgoing assembly.

Later, a photo session would be held at the Sindh Assembly building for the outgoing lawmakers with the speaker and deputy speaker.

The cabinet will also hold its farewell meeting later in the day at 5:30pm at the committee room of the CM House with CM Murad Ali Shah in chair. The outgoing provincial ministers in the meeting are likely to shed light on the achievements and progress they made during their stay in their respective ministerial offices.