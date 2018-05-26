Sat May 26, 2018
National

May 26, 2018

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal: Naeem

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Naeemul Haq said Friday Imran Khan praised him for slapping Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz earlier on Tuesday. In a statement, Naeem said Imran had said the PTI leader had done “the right thing” by slapping Aziz. "The entire PTI praised this step of mine," he said. Minutes after his initial statement, however, he backtracked from his statement. He took to Twitter to 'clarify' that Imran had not applaud him for slapping Aziz.

