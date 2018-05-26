Sat May 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

2 kids killed in Tirah blast

BARA: Two children were killed and two others, including a woman, sustained injuries in a hand-grenade blast in Maidan area in Tirah valley on Friday, sources said.

The sources said one Inayat Khan had kept a hand grenade inside the house when it exploded. As a result, two children were killed on the spot and two others, including their mother, sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Peshawar in a critical condition.

