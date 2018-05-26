Rajab Baloch was an asset: Nawaz

FAISALABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was accompanied with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, reached Faisalabad Friday afternoon on a very short visit.

Immediately after arrival, they drove to the house of late MNA Rajab Ali Baloch in Abdullah Garden on Canal Road and offered fateha for the departed soul. Expressing their sorrow with the bereaved family, they prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

In his short comments, Nawaz said Baloch had worked relentlessly for promoting PML-N in Faisalabad, especially in his constituency, adding that he was an asset for the party

MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, MPA Haji Khalid Saeed, MNA Mian Muhammad Farooq and large number of PML-N activists were also present on the occasion.

The media men requested the former prime minister for a brief speech, but he avoided that and said it was not an appropriate occasion as he along with his daughter had come to offer their condolences to Baloch’s family members.

Later, Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz departed for Lahore. A large number of PML-N workers, who had assembled at residence of late Baloch, raised chanted ‘Long Live Nawaz Sharif” on this occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived at the Faisalabad Airport from Islamabad, where he was received by Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhry, Akram Ansari and others. He later proceeded to Mananwala in Sheikhupura district for inaugurating gas supply scheme and addressing a gathering.