SLC appoints SC judge to probe match-fixing

COLOMBO: Having come under intense criticism for dragging its feet on a domestic match-fixing scandal, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday appointed a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the allegations.

Honourable Justice Rohini Marasinghe will conduct an independent inquiry and evaluate two further reports conducted by SLC and the sports ministry apart from conducting her own inquiry before pronouncing a final judgment and action against those found guilty.

The first-class game in question was played in January 2017 at Surrey Village in Maggona between Panadura Sports Club and Kalutara Physical and Culture Club. Panadura won the Tier ‘B’ game by three wickets and more importantly gained promotion for Tier ‘A’. Kalutara too benefited as they avoided relegation from first-class cricket having finished bottom of the table. With a result not possible at tea on the penultimate day, officials of both clubs allegedly agreed to fix the final day’s play.

Chamara Silva, the captain of Panadura SC and a former Test cricketer, vehemently opposed the suggestion to fix the game and stayed away from the corrupt final day’s play. On the final day over 600 runs were scored in some 60 overs. Having been set 165 runs, Panadura SC reaching the target in 13.4 overs.

Officials of both clubs are prominent members of SLC Executive Committee. There were allegations that evidence was hushed up and the players were not allowed to give evidence at the SLC inquiry. SLC suspended all players for one year and handed the captains two-year suspensions.