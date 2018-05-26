Plea against academies

Parents Awareness Society has filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against entrance test practices committed by blacklisted academies for various medical and engineering institutes. The petitioner - PAS, a society formed by parents concerned for safeguarding students’ interests, said that blacklisted academies playing havoc with the students’ educational career are continuously committing foul practice of entrance tests. The petitioner said students preparing for entrance test of various engineering and medical institutes are falling into the hands of blacklisted academies and the PAS made the all-out effort to restrain their children from doing so. The petitioner requested the court to cease the admission of students studying in such academies to any medical or engineering college of Pakistan besides taking action against such academies.