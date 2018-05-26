Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Karachi Cotton Exchange again recorded only one trade transaction on Friday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained stable at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said low activity continued at the market, while price further reduced as very little quantity of quality lint is available with the ginners.

“Spot rates are also likely to decrease, as low quality lint was traded in the market,” he added.

Big mills had fulfilled their demand through import of cotton, he said. Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of 800 bales from Mian Channu at the rate of Rs6,000/maund.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar