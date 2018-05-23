Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 23,000 kids enrolled in schools so far

Over 23,000 kids enrolled in schools so far

NOWSHERA: More than 23,000 children were enrolled at the public sector schools in the district, official claimed. District Education Officer Fayyaz Hussain said that 100 percent increase had been noted in admission compared to last year. He said over 23,000 children were enrolled this year in the district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar