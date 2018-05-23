India to attend SCO-RATS meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After holding some of the most successful anti-terror military operations though at a great price, Pakistan says it is now ready to share its experiences in tackling the menace through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation–Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS).

Pakistan says that all efforts against terrorism must be devoid of bias and “double standards”.

India will be one of the SCO-RATS nations that will arrive in Islamabad from May 23-25, when Pakistan hosts this Organisation for the first time, since becoming member of SCO in June 2017, Indian diplomatic sources confirm to The News.

“Legal experts from the eight member states, namely China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee will participate in the meeting,” says the Foreign Office.

The legal experts will discuss terrorist threats facing the region and ways and means to enhance counter terrorism cooperation between SCO member states.

After 9/11 Pakistan had readily cooperated with world capitals while sharing intelligence on terror related matters where in a few instances some major terror strikes were averted. Some European capitals publicly thanked Islamabad for these efforts.