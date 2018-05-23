PPP terms Imran’s plan a cock and bull story: Chandio says PTI chief gathered 100 ‘lotas’ in 50 days

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday rejected the 100-day plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while declaring it pre-poll rigging and terming it a cock and bull story.

The PPP questioned when the PTI failed to provide the basic necessities of health, education and basic infrastructure to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1,825 days, how it would implement 100-day agenda. “Imran Khan in previous election also announced 90-day agenda which he failed to implement in last five years and now with his 100-day agenda, he wanted to prove that he would be next prime minister but he did not have prime minister line in his hand,” said PPP senior leaders Senator Maula Baksh Chandio, Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference at the National Press Club along with the KP PPP President Hamayun Khan, KP PPP Secretary General Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Robina Khalid and Nazir Dhoki.

Senator Maula Baksh Chandio said Imran Khan while presenting 100-day agenda fulfilled his desire to become a prime minister but the question was still there as to what Imran Khan had not achieved in five years, how he could achieve in 100 days.

He said the PTI in its five-year tenure did not provide infrastructure, health and education facilities to the KP people but turned Peshawar into ruins. Turning his guns towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Senator Maula Baksh Chandio said Mian Nawaz Sharif attacked the national institutions only for his personal ends and put the national security on stake. “Now Nawaz Sharif opted the way of Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman,” he said.

Coming towards the PTI, he said Imran Khan had claimed to prove 10 million jobs but he did not tell whether the funds for salaries of 10 million people would come from which ATM machine. “Imran Khan brings 100 ‘lota’ (turncoats) in the PTI in 50 days, how he will bring the change,” he asked.

Senator Maula Baksh said the PPP was not claiming but the PPP would be on victory stand in 2018 elections and would prove that hundred blows of goldsmith is comparable to one blow of ironsmith.

He said Imran Khan had announced a 100-day plan just 70 days before the election, which is clear pre-poll rigging and he did not explain whether it was an agenda of 100 day or 100 years.

Senator Maula Baksh Chandio said Imran Khan always claimed that there were all the angels in the PTI but now he gathered all the “lotas’ in the party. DR Nafisa Shah said Jahangir Tareen, who was declared disqualified by the Supreme Court, is the owner of 1,8000 acres of land and one of the biggest land lords. ”Imran Khan could tell the people what he did in last 1,825 days for the people who mandated him in KP,” she said.

She said 5 years before Imran Khan had promised a 90 day overhaul plan and had pledged to convert the Chief Minister House and the Governor’s House into public libraries and to reform health, education and justice system and to eliminate corruption but he did nothing. To a question with regard to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Senator Maula Baksh said Nawaz Shari for his personal gain put the national security on the stake. He said the PPP was still on the path of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and was always ready to sacrifice for the country.