LHW threatens self-immolation: Seeks protection from Mardan

MARDAN: A lady health worker (LHW) belonging to Gujjar Garhi here on Saturday threatened to commit self-immolation if the government didn’t take action against a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who allegedly harassed her.

Speaking at a press conference, Neelum Bibi also asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to provide her justice.

The mother of two children recalled that she started working as LHW when her husband died six years ago.

She accused one Haider Ali, a resident of Gujjar Garhi, of breaking in her house when she was on duty.

Neelum Bibi added Haider Ali was arrested briefly and released afterwards without the registration of the case.

The woman accused the PTI leader in question of harassing and making threats against her.

She claimed that threats were also hurled at her school-going children.

She alleged that certain influential people were pressuring her family through the police for reconciliation.

“We are poor people. We cannot fight the influential PTI leader,” she said amid sobs.

Neelum Bibi threatened to commit self-immolation along with her two children if the government and CJP didn’t take notice of her plight and provide her justice.