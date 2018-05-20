Sri Lanka’s tour of Windies in quandary

COLOMBO: Less than a week before Sri Lanka’s departure to West Indies, there were fears of the series being abandoned after Cricket West Indies related their shaky financial status to the tourists. Although earlier there were fears that the tour comprising three Test matches being entirely scrapped, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva confirmed that the tour is not in danger.

“The most likely scenario is that we might reduce one of the Test matches and convert that into an ODI series. They are looking at some of the alternatives,” de Silva told Cricbuzz. “We should know within the next 48 hours what exactly is happening. Converting a Test match into an ODI series will financially benefit the hosts. We are waiting to hear from West Indies to get a clear idea.”

Meanwhile, another SLC official told Cricbuzz that CWI had requested the International Cricket Council for a financial bailout. “Even we have done that in the past. What usually happens is that the ICC gives away some money and then reduces from what is owed to the board for participation in ICC events. If the ICC bailout happens, we could even see all three Tests taking place,” the official said.

Sri Lanka have played only three Test series in West Indies and all those contests have been two game affairs. The series scheduled for 2013 was converted into an ODI tri-nation series after the hosts faced financial instability. India were the third participant on that occasion.

The Tests were scheduled to take place in Trinidad, St. Lucia and Barbados after a three-day warm-up match in Trinidad.