PSL tops fielding chart among cricket leagues

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League 2018 edition saw the best fielding standards across all major T20 franchise cricket leagues around the world, beating out the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League as well as the Caribbean Premier League.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, which sourced data from Cricket21, the PSL third edition, held in February-March this year, had 82% of catches taken, with the champions Islamabad United converting 90.4% of their chances. The report stated, the PSL fielding stats are ahead of the BBL, where last season’s conversion rate was only 75.6%.

The champions, Adelaide Strikers, are third-best with an 80% conversion rate.