Eight butchers held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has arrested eight butchers for overcharging customers on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Khurram Rehman Jadoon, along with a police party, paid a surprise visit to meat shops in Khaki and Barkund areas and arrested eight butchers.

“We have already warned and even fined most of them before Ramazan but they are still receiving extra money from buyers even in Ramazan and now we have no alternative but to send them to jail,” Jadoon told reporters.

He said that those receiving extra prices than the ones fixed by the district price control and review committee should get ready to go behind bars.

Jadoon said that surprise visits would also be paid anywhere to control price hike and sale of unhygienic items.