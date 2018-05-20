Chun leads rain-hit Kingsmill Championship by one shot

WASHINGTON: Chun In-gee fired a five-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead in the second round of the USLPGA Kingsmill Championship which was disrupted by storms on Friday.

South Korea’s Chun finished with a 11-under par total of 131 for a one-shot lead over Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Austin Ernst of the US who shot 66 and 65 respectively on the River Course in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Players had to endure two rain delays before play was suspended in the evening with about 60 golfers still on the course trying to finish their rounds.

Chun took advantage of the soft playing conditions to shoot a half dozen birdies. Her first bogey of the tournament came on the par-four fourth hole.

Ernst shot one of the best rounds of the day and her lowest round of the season.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn shot a four-under 67 and was tied for fourth with Angel Yin (66) at nine-under, two shots adrift of Chun.