No place to heal

It is an unfortunate truth that an increase in mortality in Pakistan is an outcome of the lack of health facilities. Most parts of the country are still deprived of healthcare institutions. Some cities in Balochistan don’t even have the facility of a well-equipped cancer hospital.

The number of cancer patients is increasing at a fast pace. Many people die a painful death because they don’t have enough means to move to big cities to obtain proper treatment. Healthcare authorities and the Balochistan government should take relevant steps to set up a cancer hospital in different parts of the province.

Mujahid Zahid

Kohad