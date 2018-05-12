Monthly Medal Golf tees off today

LAHORE: The Monthly Medal Golf event that tees off on Saturday features competitions in categories of seniors, amateurs, and the teams.

Attention will once again turn towards the par 72, 18 holes Defence Raya Golf Course when the Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Event tees off at 8.00 am through a shot gun start.The first day is reserved for the Seniors Category Competition and on Sunday it will be the champion amateurs who will show their skills in a clamor to win honors.

Headlining the cast in the seniors race for attaining honors will be single handicappers like Shafiq Bhatti, Col M.Shafi and Col Ikram and these three possess golfing abilities that will help to add competitive luster to the monthly golfing event.

The field, as always is a strong one with likes of long hitters of the calibre of Maj Gen Tahir and Mogheez Bokhari and then there is the steady and accurate one, Brig Sikandar Hayat. They may be categorized as seniors but seem to be in a mood to throw up their best, on a rather hot Saturday, when the temperature promises not to relent, even a single degree

The team of Brig Sikandar Hayat and Maj Haroon Shafiq and other members who run the tournament have set up the Defence Raya Golf Course well for the occasion and the competing golfers will certainly love the roll on the greens, which makes putting a delight.

In the net section on Sunday, the high handicappers who are comparatively new to golf competitions are oozing with excitement over this opportunity which gives them a chance to test their golfing skills under tournament conditions. Hitting the ball off the tee may not be a big problem, but it is the short game around the greens that will eventually spoil their scores, if they let nervousness take over.

Double digit handicap carrying golfers who normally reflect good temperament and apply their skills well are Khurram Khalid, Dr Javed Iqbal, Adam Khan, Malik Ali Zaman, Usman Badr and Col Adnan Asif. To curb their chances of victory will be single handicappers of the class of Amer Chaudry, Amir Nadeem and Adnan Lone.

The senior golfers who have registered for this Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament are requested to assemble and report to the starters at Defence Raya Golf Course at 8.00am today.