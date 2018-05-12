GCU magazine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Government College University’s Quaid-e-Azam Hostel launched a literary magazine “The Quaid” at its silver jubilee celebrations. GCU VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Superintendent Dr M Nouman Sarwar Qureshi along with the students cut the cake of the celebration. They also unveiled the first edition of “The Quaid”.
