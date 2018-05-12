Sat May 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

GCU magazine

LAHORE: Government College University’s Quaid-e-Azam Hostel launched a literary magazine “The Quaid” at its silver jubilee celebrations. GCU VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Superintendent Dr M Nouman Sarwar Qureshi along with the students cut the cake of the celebration. They also unveiled the first edition of “The Quaid”.

Comments

