GCU magazine

LAHORE: Government College University’s Quaid-e-Azam Hostel launched a literary magazine “The Quaid” at its silver jubilee celebrations. GCU VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Superintendent Dr M Nouman Sarwar Qureshi along with the students cut the cake of the celebration. They also unveiled the first edition of “The Quaid”.