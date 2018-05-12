PHC seals 115 quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 115 quacks centres on Friday. The PHC teams had visited 373 treatment centres and sealed 115 businesses, which were being run by quacks. Among the sealed centres 14 were in Faisalabad, 13 in Gujranwala, 12 in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Bahawalnagar and 10 in Sahiwal. The rest were from other districts of the province. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 87 quacks have quit quackery and started some other businesses.

The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. Meanwhile, PHC Board of Commissioners has appreciated the Commission for its anti-quackery campaign and crackdown.

The commissioners met here on Friday for the 37th meeting at the PHC office. After a thorough evaluation, the Board rendered decisions in 21 complaints investigated by the Commission’s Complaints Directorate. Regular licences were issued to 106 healthcare establishments, including 19 of the public sector and 87 of the private sector. The Commissioners also reviewed and approved the draft of Minimum Service Delivery Standards for the midwifery services. Arrangements: All districts must establish emergency relief centres keeping in view possible floods during the monsoon season.

Early arrangements, in time communication and availability of logistics can meet any emergency flooding situation, said Lahore Division Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Friday while chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for possible floods during the coming monsoon.

He said evacuation plan must be reviewed while human medicines and livestock medicines should be kept in stock. He said the districts should keep control rooms functional round the clock. Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday conducted a cleanliness awareness drive in Shadman.

Albayrak officials said the drive aimed to educate the public regarding proper waste disposal. Albayrak team approached Khateeb of Jamia masjid and requested him to instill the message of cleanliness among the masses through Friday sermons.

An awareness camp was established at Shadman market, showcasing awareness literature. Albayrak team distributed the literature among the local shopkeepers, residents and pedestrians. They were urged to place their garbage in the waste bins or to use waste bags and hand it over to the sanitary staff.

dengue: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that vigorous anti-dengue activities are required during the interim government tenure to continue the present control on dengue.

Chairing a Cabinet Committee meeting on dengue on Friday, he warned that minor overlook on the surveillance and monitoring of dengue activities could change the situation. Salman Rafique was of the view that Punjab had introduced a successful model of dengue control globally. "Even the Sri Lankan experts were astonished to see our success," he added.

SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah and the senior officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting. The deputy commissioners and the health CEOs of other districts participated in it through video link.

Concern: Pakistan Civil Society Forum has expressed concern over a letter issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Islamabad, stating that the applications of 11 INGOs for registration with the Ministry of Interior have been declined.

The letter also mentions that all Zonal SPs are instructed to immediately shut down the offices and/ or suspend all the activities of any of these INGOs found working in their respective police station areas and inform the Security Branch. The Forum in its meeting held Friday in Lahore, condemned the decision.