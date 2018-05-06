‘PTI government did nothing for public welfare’

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led- provincial government did nothing for the welfare of the people.

Speaking at a workers’ convention here, he said that the PTI government had not carried out any mega project in the province. The QWP leaders including Sher Bahadar Khan, Fazal Rehman Nono, Tehsil Councillor Shaukat Khan, Anwar Iqbal Baley, Behram Khan, Irfan Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal government did not enforced Sharia in the province and neither resolved issues being faced by the people. “Awami National Party (ANP) in its government carried out record corruption,” he said, adding that people would reject PTI and ANP in the upcoming general elections.

He said that after coming into power, QWP would steer the province out of the prevailing crises. People should vote his party to power, he added. Activists of various political parties announced joining QWP on the occasion.