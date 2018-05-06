Imran’s allegations about 2013 polls are baseless: Brig Ranjha

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Brig (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Saturday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that the army had helped Nawaz Sharif in the 2013 general elections.

In an interview with Hamid Mir on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Imran had said that former prime minister enjoyed the army’s help in the 2013 elections.

Imran alleged that a brigadier had helped Nawaz in Punjab in the elections and said he had given a lot of thought to the matter before levelling the allegation.

“The allegations made by a party head after an investigation has been carried out over alleged rigging in last elections are baseless,” Ranjha remarked in an interview.

He stressed that a judicial commission should be made formed over the allegations levelled by Imran Khan.

“Imran should sign his statement and I will do the same. There should be strict punishment for the person proven wrong,” he remarked.

“Army played no part in 2013 elections. The army was busy fighting war against terrorism,” he said.

Former army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani had strictly prohibited officials from interfering into politics, Ranjha said.

He also shared that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had appointed him as the ACE DG after seeing his work as MI Punjab sector commander.

"He told me that the way I have worked, I will even improve the Anti-Corruption Establishment, remarked Ranjha.