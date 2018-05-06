NAB moves made Shahbaz cry: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday said the PPP faced the NAB cases for two decades as its one president and two prime ministers were targeted in the past but when the NAB moved towards Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif started making hue and cry. “When NAB moves towards Punjab then Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif started to cry and said that the NAB’s sun was shining on the Punjab,” said PPPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah addressing a press conference along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Saturday.

She said the PPP’s president and two prime ministers faced the NAB cases and even Asif Ali Zardari spent 11 years in jail just on allegations while Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani remained in jail for four years and both of them acquitted from the courts of law.

Dr Nafisa questioned whether Nawaz Sharif and prime minister would tell nation who were those aliens, with whom they were fighting. “Whether Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will tell those aliens, which Nawaz Sharif is questioning in the public rallies, are under his executive power or not,” she questioned.

She said if Nawaz Sharif would tell the nation whether the 2013 elections were ROs elections or not.

In reply to question, she said Sharjeel Memon and Dr Asim Hussain were arrested by the NAB on the basis of the allegations and even the bail was not given to Sharjeel Memon but Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar got a bail.

Dr Nafisa Shah said in Sindh various secretaries were put in jail in NAB cases but when action was taken in Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif started making hue and cry over the arrest of Ahad Cheema. She asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi why the record of the CPEC projects were burnt.