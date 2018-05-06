Lyari gangster shot dead in encounter

A gangster was shot dead in an encounter with Pak Colony police in Golimar during a night between Friday and Saturday.

SHO Aziz Sheikh said two policemen on a motorbike were returning to the police station’s picket at Baray Wali Gali with food for their two colleagues when three men opened fire on them.

He said the policemen retaliated and injured one of the assailants, but the two other men managed to escape. Both cops remained unhurt.

The injured suspect was being rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital when he died from excessive bleeding.

The SHO said the suspect, identified as Rashid Turbati, son of Mayra Ali, was associated with a Lyari gang war group. He said police found five empties of a 9mm pistol at the scene, and seized a pistol from the suspect.

SHO Aziz said police had earlier closed a drug den that had been running in Baray Wali Gali. He said people associated with the illegal business had been trying to reopen it.