Sun April 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Servis Club move up in Cannon Cup

LAHORE: Servis Club defeated Nseer Memorial Club by 23 runs to move into the pre quarterfinal round of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament.

Scores: Servis Club 231/9 in 30 Overs (Tehran Khan 67, Nabeel Nawaz 48, Kh, Abdullah 28, Raza Usman 19, M Failsal 3/35, Ahmad Raza 2/17).

Naseer Memorial Club 208//all Out in 28,2 Overs (Imran Razzaq 96, Abdulkarim Khan 45, M Imtiaz 25, Raza Usman 3/27, Kashif Aata 2/28 , Brine Bahti 2/29).

