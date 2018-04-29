21 ad hoc doctors appointed

LAHORE : Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SH&ME) appointed 21 Medical Officer/Women Medical Officers in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on ad hoc basis for a period of one year.

According to a handout, Dr M Yahya Samin, Dr Saad Ahsan Khan, Dr Amina Imtiaz, Dr Maria Zaid, Dr Saira Iqbal, Dr Mehak Saif, Dr Sumaira Anjum, Dr M Qasim, Dr Ismat-Ullah, Dr Samra Rafique, Dr Aleena Sohail, Dr Hafza Mezhar, Dr M Arshad Ilyas, Dr Zia-Ud-Din, Dr Neelm Asghar Javed, Dr Aamira Aleem, Dr Rabiya Sohail, Dr Ali Nasim Chattha, Dr Abu-Bakar Ramay, Dr Tayibah Aslam and Dr Sobia Ali have been appointed on ad hoc basis.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmad Shah hoped by the induction of new doctors, health services in LGH would be improved.

seminar: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday held a seminar “Say No to Corruption”.

Hailey College’s Principal Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan stressed the youth to play their role to eradicate the menace of corruption. He appreciated efforts of NAB for creating awareness in the public about corruption.

Talk: Dr Kristin Plys of University of Toronto delivered a talk on “Post-Colonial Politics of Urban Resistance: Lahore's Pak Tea House and Indian Coffee House in a Comparative Perspective" at Information Technology University (ITU) here on Friday.

According to a press release, Dr Plys analysed the role of these ‘coffee/tea houses from their inception as places of ‘resistance.’ During the colonial era, people began to congregate at these coffee houses to discuss colonial actions and narratives. After Independence, these places remained as places of 'resistance' and became hubs for scholars, artists, activists and other creative people. Such cafes were also important spaces for academic discussion and debate, creating a new public classroom where old and young mingled, and everyone expressed themselves, he observed.