Saim helps Pakistan under-16s win T20 against Australia

ISLAMABAD: Saim Ayub (161 not out and 56) helped Pakistan under-16s win the fifth one-day match and their one-off T20 match against Australia in Melbourne.

Pakistan won the last T20 match by seven wickets on Friday.In the last one-day match on Thursday, Pakistan had overpowered Australia by two wickets.In the one-off Twenty20, which followed five one-day matches, Pakistan scored a seven-wicket win with 16 balls to spare.

Australia lost the toss and were sent in, with all five batsmen at the top of the order scoring 20 or more runs.Yash Pednekar (37 off 26) and Sam Rahaley (37 off 42) were the top-scorers for Australia, with Jet Liebke (24 off 11), Jake Fraser-McGurk (21 off 16) and Brock Larance (20 off 14) all making starts.

The hosts compiled 5-151 in their 20 overs. In reply, Saim followed up his unbeaten 161 in the fifth one-day match with 56 off 42 deliveries at the top of the order.Malik Nawaz (39 off 26) and Syed Mohammed Rizvi (22 not out off 17) also made important contributions.

On Thursday, wicketkeeper-batsman Jet Liebke’s century was not enough as Pakistan won the fifth one-day match at the CitiPower Centre Melbourne in the final over.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, posting 5-258 from their 50 overs.Queenslander Liebke (101 off 141 deliveries) was the mainstay of the innings. He blasted nine fours and two sixes after opening the innings.

He found strong support from fellow opener Kyle Brazell (57 off 83) from South Australia, and Yash Pednekar (58 off 58) from Victoria.Liebke and Brazell combined for a 134-run opening partnership, before Liebke and Pednekar combined for another 94 runs.

In reply, Saim smashed an unbeaten 161 off 151 deliveries.Saim cleared the fence on five occasions, scoring more than 60 percent of his team’s runs.Hassan Kiani (35 off 50) also made a strong contribution, as Pakistan won with four balls to spare.

Queensland’s Will Sanders claimed 4-50.Saim finished the series as the leading run-scorer with 281 runs from six innings. Pednekar was Australia’s top scorer with 211 runs at an average of 42.2.Pakistan’s Zaman Khan and Australia’s Tanveer Sangha captured eight wickets each.

T20 match: Australia 151 for 5 in 20 overs (Y Pedneker 37, SS Rahaley 37, Aliyan Mehmood 2-25, Saad bin Yousaf 1-21).Pakistan 154 for 3 (Saim Ayub 56, Mubashir Nawaz 39, Tanvir Sangha 1-25).Fifth one-day: Australia 258 for 5 in 50 overs (J Liebke 101, Y Pedneker 58, K Brasell 57, Saad bin Yousaf 2-43).Pakistan 269 for 8 in 49.2 overs (Saim Ayub 161 not out, W Sanders 4-50).