Islamabad Club win blind cricket title

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Club defeated Attock Club by eight wickets in the final to win the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind here at the PAF Complex Ground, says a press release.

Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari, Director General Security, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest on the occasion.Islamabad Club won the toss and elected to field first. Attock Club scored 174 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Ehtasham-ul-Haq (66) was the highest scorer.

Chasing the target, Islamabad Club played really well and easily reached the target in 18.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Akmal Hayat (65) remained the top batsman.Later the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.As many as six teams from different cities including Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Quetta, Hyderabad, Attock and Islamabad participated in the tournament.