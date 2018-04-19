Ban on recruitments, funds: Govt function to come to halt: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Wednesday wrote a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) objecting to the ECP decision of imposing ban on the development schemes and projects and recruitments while terming it premature and suggested to review its decision.

In the letter written to ECP Secretary, Syed Khursheed said the ECP through notification banned all kind of recruitments, development schemes approved w.e.f April 11, 2018 and diversion of funds already allocated to various development projects have been banned throughout the country.

“These instructions are appreciated, however, these seem to have been issued much before the announcement of Election 2018 dates,” he stated in the letter. He stated that the government functions will completely stuck before elections, if these instructions are imposed at this stage. “In my humble opinion, these instructions be issued when elections dates are announced so that the government functions may run smoothly and properly at the moment.