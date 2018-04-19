57m Pakistani children benefit from UAE anti-polio project

As many as 281,374,70 anti-polio vaccines were provided to more than 57 million children less than five-year-old, the official News Agency of UAE reported.

UAE-funded Project to Assist Pakistan unveiled the results of polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan that started in 2014 until the end of February 2018. Some 96 thousand doctors, observers, members of the vaccination teams and 25 thousand of the security, administration and coordination teams participated in the field works of the campaign.

According the statistics, 13,283,701 anti-polio vaccination units were given in 2014 while this number increased to 73,299,231 doses in 2015. During the 3rd phase of the campaign, 71,597,908 units were provided in 2016. In the fourth phase, the anti-polio vaccination campaign to deliver 96,234,560 units in 2017.