PHC overturns life term of two convicts

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday set aside life imprisonment of two brothers due to differences between medical report and ocular witnesses.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qalandar Ali Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim set aside the life imprisonment of the two convicted brothers Jehad and Abdul Wakeel, sons of Pir Dad.

The trial court had sentenced them for the murder of Wasil Shah, a resident of Rustam town in Mardan. Advocates Sahibzada Asadullah and Muhammad Irfan appeared for the appellants in the case.

Sahibzada Asadullah argued that the appellants were charged by a complainant Muslim Shah for the murder of Wasil Shah on April 30, 2014. As per the first information report, the motive behind the murder was altercation over a dispute between the children belonging to both the families.

He submitted before the bench that first the motive behind the murder against the convicted persons had been proved and second there were differences between the medical report and ocular witnesses. After hearing arguments and examination of record, the bench allowed the appeals against the conviction.