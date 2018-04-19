Summer and exams

Although researchers haven’t found any coherent link between the performance of students and weather patterns, there is no denying the fact that taking exams during the hot weather is a challenge. Many students already feel anxious before the examinations. But when the temperature is high, students feel even more discomfort. In addition, in our country, loadshedding and summer go hand in hand. Under such circumstances, it is difficult for students to take their exams without electricity. Almost all examinations are held between April and June, the hottest months of a year.

This time, summer in Pakistan has brought deadly heatwaves, which made it even more difficult for students to take exams comfortably. While we cannot changing weather patterns, the least we can do is ask the education department to set the academic year from April to March so that final examinations can be held between February and March. In this way, we can save students from bearing the brunt of extreme weather conditions.

Irshad Raheem Pahi

Jacobabad