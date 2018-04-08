‘NAB laws suspension to serve corrupt mafia’

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said complete unity of the Muslim Ummah could pave the way for the end of oppression in Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan and elsewhere in the world.

He was speaking at a reception for Maulana Fasihud Din on Saturday. Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Riaz Durrani and Rana Nasrullah Khan also attended the meeting.

A resolution adopted on the occasion called upon India to stop brutalities in Held Kashmir. It noted that the sacrifices of the Kashmiris were bound to bear fruit and they would soon get their right to self-determination. The meeting also condemned the US bombing at the Qunduz madrissa, causing a large scale casualties of ulema and students.

Liaqat Baloch, who is also secretary general of the MMA, said if the constitution and independent judiciary was in existence, general elections would be held on schedule. He said that the religious parties would play an active role in enforceming the Nizam e Mustafa and safeguarding the constitution and the democratic system. He said the MMA would prove itself as true representative of the patriotic and Islam-loving forces of the country.

The JI secretary general stressed that the accountability process must continue without discrimination.

He said the suspension of NAB laws would only provide protection to the corrupt mafia.

However, he urged the Supreme Court to ensure that the officials of the state institutions discharging their duties under the law and the constitution were not victimised.