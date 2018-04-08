Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ostrich farming

Ostrich farming

The development of ostrich farming in Punjab in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is a laudable effort to encourage ostrich farming in the country. The institution said that many farmers have shown an interest in ostrich farming and have contacted the livestock department.

Since ostrich meat has low cholesterol and rich proteins, it is quite beneficial for many people, including diabetic patients. It is hoped that the recent collaboration between the two departments will help improve the scope for ostrich farming.

Tayyaba Khan ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar