Ostrich farming

The development of ostrich farming in Punjab in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is a laudable effort to encourage ostrich farming in the country. The institution said that many farmers have shown an interest in ostrich farming and have contacted the livestock department.

Since ostrich meat has low cholesterol and rich proteins, it is quite beneficial for many people, including diabetic patients. It is hoped that the recent collaboration between the two departments will help improve the scope for ostrich farming.

Tayyaba Khan ( Karachi )