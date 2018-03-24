Sammy amuses fans with rap dance

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy showed his rap dance in a video posted on social media ahead of the PSL final.

The euphoria of flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 is at its peak as Karachi is all-set to host finale of the season on March-25. Karachi will host an international match after span of nearly a decade whereas Sindh government has left no stone-unturned to ensure stern security arrangements. All international players of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings have arrived at Karachi too.

Skipper of Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy—who is elated to make it in the final for second time in a row—has set internet on fire as his video of rapping and dancing with fellow West Indies Andre Fletcher went viral on the social media.