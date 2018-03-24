High commissioner says Pakistan wants Kashmir solution thru talks

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India Sohail Mehmood has said Pakistan wants to establish and maintain peaceful relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect with all its neighbours including India.

Talking to a Pakistan Day gathering at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue. He stressed India to come forward and help Pakistan resolve all issues to maintain good and peaceful relations for progress of both nations. Sohail Mehmood said Pakistan has worked hard in last few years to curb terrorism from its soil. He specially mentioned operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fassad and said Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism from the region. Earlier, a gathering was held to mark 78th Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The day started with flag hoisting ceremony and then High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood red out the special messages of President and PM. Students of Pakistani High Commission school presented national songs and tableau on freedom movement.