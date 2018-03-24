House partially damaged in Nasirabad blast

QUETTA: A wall of house was partially damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) in Goth Gull Zaman Bugti area of Nasirabad district on Friday but no causality was reported. According to police sources, unknown men had planted an improvised explosive device near the house of Muhammad Ali Bugti which went off at Goth Gull Zaman Bugti area. The wall of house was partially damaged in the blast. No loss of life was reported. Police and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.