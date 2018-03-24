Roundtable on rebuilding CBMs for Pak-Afghan economic ties on 26th

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and industry (PAJCCI) has underscored the need for re-establishment of the confidence building measures (CBMs) to reinforce economic connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The PAJCCI is organising a roundtable on March 26 (Monday) in Islamabad as an effort to achieve this end,” said Zubair Motiwala, Chairman, PAJCCI, in a statement here on Friday.

The roundtable would be held on stakeholders’ perspectives for reinforcing Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic connectivity.

Given the current confidence level and business stagnancy between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it was vitally important to re-establish confidence building measures, most importantly to bring the stakeholders at one platform for facilitating the process of comprehensive table talks.

He said, in this context, the PAJCCI recently organised “Af-Pak Economic Connectivity Meeting” in February.

It led to a significant requirement of further engaging all relevant stakeholders in identifying broader transit, and trade related issues along with preparing a draft of proposals for resolving the same.